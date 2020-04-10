Senate Democrats propose ‘Hero Fund’ offering essential workers up to $25K in hazard pay

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Senate Democrats have proposed a plan that gives essential workers hazard pay for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the proposal, nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks, transit workers and other essential personnel could receive as much as $25,000 from the federal government.

The proposal, known as the “COVID-19 Heroes Fund” is aimed to reward frontline workers for their efforts, ensure the retention of essential workers, and promote the recruitment of additional workers who will be needed in the coming months.

The Hereos Fund would give each essential frontline worker a $13/hour premium pay on top of regular wages for all hours worked in essential industries through the end of 2020.

The proposal caps benefits at $25,000 for essential employees making less than $200,000 a year and $5,000 for workers making more.

“A Heroes Fund for essential workers should be a part of the next phase of the Congressional response to coronavirus,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on Twitter. “No proposal will be complete without addressing the needs of our doctors, nurses, medical workers, truck drivers, grocers, transit workers, and more.”

The proposal also calls for additional benefits for healthcare workers and first responders.

Click here to read the full COVID-19 Heroes Fund proposal.