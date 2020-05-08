Senate Democrats propose economic support plan offering monthly stimulus checks of $2,000

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Democrats have proposed another plan to help Americans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markley (D-Mass) released their Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act on Friday.

The plan proposes that Americans who make less than $120,000 annually would receive a monthly $2,000 stimulus check while the country battles the pandemic.

Married couples would receive $4,000 and parents would be provided an extra $2,000 for each child up to three.

Harris said the one-time stimulus payment issued by the federal government is not enough to keep Americans afloat during this crisis. She released the following statement regarding the proposal bill:

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions to struggle to pay the bills or feed their families. The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis. Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government. The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act will ensure families have the resources they need to make ends meet. I am eager to continue working with Senators Sanders and Markey as we push to pass this bill immediately.”

If passed. the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act would also do the following:

Provide up to $2,000 a month to every individual with an income below $120,000 throughout and for three months following the coronavirus pandemic. Married couples who file jointly would receive $4,000. $2,000 per child up to three children Retroactive to March Begins to phase out after $100,000

Ensures that every U.S. resident receives a payment, regardless of whether or not they have filed a recent tax return or have a social security number. Uses the data from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income, (SSI), Medicare and housing assistance programs

Forbids debt collectors from seizing the rebate payments.

Ensures the homeless and foster youth receive payments.

US Representatives Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced similar legislation last month. Their Emergency Money for the People Act proposed $2,000 monthly payment to qualifying Americans until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.

It is unclear if Ryan and Khanna’s bill has been addressed since its initial proposal.

There have also been a handful of other proposals asking for additional help for Americans and businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to stimulus payments, some legislators have called for the cancellation of rent and mortgage payments nationwide, the creation of an emergency rent release fund, pay increases for frontline workers and a cut to Social Security payroll taxes.

Click here to read the full Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act. Click here to read a one-pager of the bill.