US Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, walks to participate in a series of votes related to a bill in response to COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 18, 2020. – The US Senate easily passed a $100 billion emergency package on March 18 to help American workers hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WJW) – Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement was posted on his Twitter page.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

According to the post, he was tested out of an abundance of caution because of his travel. He is not aware of any contact he may have had with a person who is infected.

The post says he feels fine and is asymptomatic.