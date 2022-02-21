See which Northeast Ohio counties have the lowest spread of COVID-19

(WJW) — Daily reported cases of COVID continue to drop in Ohio, and so is the transmission rate in some areas.

More Northeast Ohio counties now fall in the substantial level when it comes to community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an improvement from a high level of spread.

For the week ending on Friday, Feb. 18, more local counties including Ashland, Portage, Lorain, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas are now at the substantial level. They join Cuyahoga, Medina, Summit, Huron, Stark, Lake, and Geauga from weeks before.



Holmes County has now fallen to moderate spread.

Ashtabula County and Richland County remain at a high transmission level, according to the CDC map.

The CDC looks at total new cases and percent positivity over a 7-day period to come up with the transmission rate.

On Sunday, 899 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ohio in 24 hours.