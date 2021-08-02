See where your county ranks in COVID transmission rates

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control is tracking data from health departments across the U.S. to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates.

The data ranks counties as high, substantial, moderate, or low.

Currently, no counties in Ohio are in a low ranking.

This is for the time period starting Sunday, July 25 through Saturday, July 31.

Here’s where Northeast Ohio counties rank in transmission:

HIGH

Ashland

Crawford

SUBSTANTIAL

Carroll

Columbiana

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lorain

Mahoning

Medina

Portage

Ottawa

Sandusky

Stark

Trumbull

Wayne

MODERATE

Ashtabula

Coshocton

Holmes

Lake

Summit

Tuscarawas

Holmes County was rated a low level of spread last week. That is no longer the case.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person, regardless of symptoms, breathes out droplets that contain particles of the virus.

These droplets and particles can be breathed in by other people or touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

They can also contaminate surfaces, which could then infect someone if they touch that surface and then their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Because of the way the virus is spread, the CDC recommends six-foot distancing.

In many areas where transmission is widespread, the CDC is suggesting wearing face coverings that protect the mouth and nose.

The vaccination rate in Ohio remains under 50%, according to the Ohio Department of Health.