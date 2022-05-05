CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The community spread of COVID-19 is rising in Ohio.

Coronavirus transmission began a big downturn in February when Northeast Ohio counties dropped out of high transmission status.

Just after the 2-year mark of the first COVID cases in Ohio, state health leaders announced they would no longer do daily reports on cases because numbers had hit consistent lows.

Less than two months later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows several areas seeing increased COVID spread.

In the CDC COVID county data tracker, Cuyahoga County is the first area in Ohio to return to a high transmission status.

Data shows there are 91.33 cases per 100,000 people.

Transmission rates are determined by two factors: New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days and the percent of positive COVID tests during the same period.

Cuyahoga County is the only county under a high transmission status.

Several others are considered to have substantial spread.

Ashtabula

Geauga

Lorain

Lucas

Union

Delaware

Highland

Lawrence

Athens

Meigs

In comparison, low transmission is considered no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity rate of less than 5%.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association (OHA), Tuesday, which is the most recent data updated, saw 84 COVID-19 admissions statewide.

440 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Over the last week, admissions are up in all age groups but one, ages 18 to 29.

In the 40 to 49 age group, admissions are up more than 94% in the last week.

The Ohio Department of Health will release its weekly COVID data Thursday afternoon.