See the latest list of states added to Ohio’s COVID-19 travel advisory

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest travel advisory on Wednesday, with 19 states now on the list.

Residents returning from states reporting positive testing rates of 15% or higher for COVID-19 are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The following states have been added: ID, PA, AL, IA, KS, SD, KY, OK, GA, UT, TX, AR, TN, OH, NV, AZ, MO, SC, and VA.

ODH said Mississippi and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means they could not calculate an accurate positivity rate.

“This advisory is intended for both leisure and business travel, and should be heeded by both Ohioans and out-of-state travelers. It is intended as guidance and is not a mandate—please consider the information here along with other factors (mode of transportation, lodging, activities, ability to social distance when traveling, personal health factors, etc.) when making travel decisions for yourself and your family,” health officials said.

The travel advisory is updated every week on Wednesdays using data from that Tuesday.

