Second round of stimulus remains uncertain as negotiations continue on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 24: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Pelosi and House Democrats discussed proposed legislation that aims to lower health care costs. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Democrats and the Trump administration have not yet come together to successfully negotiate a new stimulus bill.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tweeted out to Democrats on Saturday, saying, “if you really want to help Americans, how about passing relief for small businesses and unemployment assistance ALONG with postal funding?”

Speaker Pelosi and Democrats: if you really want to help Americans, how about passing relief for small businesses and unemployment assistance ALONG with postal funding?



We agree on these. There’s NO reason not to deliver relief for Americans right now. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) August 22, 2020

Congressional Democratic leaders have argued that the next stimulus should be a comprehensive package, and have indicated they do not want to take a piecemeal approach that will leave out what they describe as key priorities.

Asked to respond to Meadows’ criticism at a news conference Saturday, Pelosi said, “He didn’t say anything about schools. He didn’t say anything about crushing the virus. He didn’t say anything about people who are being evicted. He didn’t say anything about food insecurity among millions of America’s children. He didn’t say anything about state and local. That’s completely unacceptable.”

The House’s early return for votes on Saturday disrupted members’ August recess plans. The chamber had previously been scheduled to next return for votes in the middle of September.

Initially, Democrats sought to include funding for the United States Postal Service in a larger coronavirus stimulus package, but negotiations between congressional Democrats and the White House for such a bill have broken down. During talks over the relief bill, the White House did reach a tentative agreement to include $10 billion for the Postal Service, people involved with the talks told CNN.

Administration officials are opposed to a USPS-specific bill like the one set to pass Saturday. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has called instead for a measure that would include pieces of the relief talks where the two sides agree, like another round of direct payments for Americans.

Related video: Mother of 5 still waiting for unemployment benefits

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: