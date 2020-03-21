Second staff member at Parma elementary school tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Parma City School District announced on Saturday that a second member at John Muir Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an update on the district website, the individual is resting and recuperating at home in self-quarantine.

“We contacted the Ohio Department of Health’s Coronavirus hotline to seek guidance. The representative indicated that, due to the nature and number of interactions between individuals within a school, all families and staff members should consider that they or their child may have been exposed to the virus,” school officials said.

Anyone who develops symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath should contact their healthcare provider for medical advice.

The district said the school was professionally sterilized on Friday.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call the Ohio Department of Health hotline at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.