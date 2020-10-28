Second person tests positive for coronavirus following Lake County First Responder’s Trunk or Treat event

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the Trunk or Treat event.

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake County General Health District says a second person who attended a Trunk or Treat event has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lake County First Responder’s Trunk or Treat event was held on October 11 at Captain’s Stadium in Eastlake.

The first positive coronavirus test from the event was confirmed on October 15.

The Lake County health department alerted people who attended to watch for symptoms.

“Due to the large number of people present, many of whom were not wearing masks, LCGHD feels it is important to notify the public,” LCGHD said at the time.

The second person who tested positive for coronavirus also had exposure to other people with coronavirus, so LCGHD says it is not known where the person was infected.

Lake County has been deemed red in the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert Level, which means there is very high exposure and spread in the area.

The Lake County General Health District reports 2,089 cases and 60 deaths from coronavirus since March.