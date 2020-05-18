Second nurse in Ohio prison system dies of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Another nurse in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has died from coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Bernard Atta had been off work at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient since May 8 when he started showing systems. He later tested positive.

Atta died at his home Sunday morning. He was 61 years old.

Bernard Atta (Photo courtesy: ODRC)

“Nurse Atta will be missed by his family, by his correctional family and also by the patients he faithfully served,” said Annette Chambers Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“He was one of 12,000 staff that come to work everyday even though they know there’s COVID all over the prison, and they do their job and they take care of the people who are there.”

Tina Reeves, a nurse Pickaway Correctional Institution, died of coronavirus in April. She was a public servant for 14 years.