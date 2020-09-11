Second graders at Coventry Local Schools to learn remotely due to confirmed case of COVID-19

*Watch our report above on confirmed cases being reported among teachers.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Coventry Local School District has reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a letter issued to parents, an employee from the elementary school tested positive. In addition, nine staff members have been placed in quarantine.

As a result, the district decided to cancel in-person classes for all second grade students. They will switch to remote learning on Monday, which will continue until Sept. 21.

“Our hope is that the students will be able to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 22nd. Although, students may be able to return prior to September 22, we want to be sure you plan for the worst case scenario,” said Principal Timothy Bryan.

Those who may have had contact with the confirmed case will be notified directly. Anyone else displaying signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider.

