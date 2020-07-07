Second Fat Head’s Brewery employee diagnosed with COVID-19

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A second employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at Fat Head’s Brewery in Middleburg Heights, the restaurant confirmed.

Leadership took to Facebook today to let the public know of the development, saying that the employee has not come to work since July 2. That staff member is reportedly in self-quarantine.

The first employee to come down with the illness was diagnosed on Friday, June 26. At that point, the brewery did temporarily close to deep clean the facility.

The brewery is far from the only Northeast Ohio spot to have an employee come down with the virus. Cases have continued to rise statewide over the last week, prompting Gov. DeWine to issue a mask mandate for seven counties today (as seen in the video below), including in Cuyahoga County.

