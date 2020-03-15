Second confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Watch our report of Governor DeWine's press conference from Sunday in the video above***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The City of Cleveland announced on Sunday that a second confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported.

According to a press release, the resident is a male between the ages of 30 and 40. Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have had close contact with him and that would require testing or monitoring for symptoms.

"In order to protect the individual’s privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this new case," city officials said.

The city announced its first confirmed case on Saturday. That person is said to be a male between the ages of 30 and 40, who recently returned from international travel.

“We knew that it wasn’t a matter of if, but when we would have a confirmed case in Cleveland,” Mayor Frank Jackson said at the time. “ We have been planning and working in partnership with health officials to ensure that we are as prepared as possible, not only to handle these cases, but to lessen the impact to the community.”

At last check, the Ohio Department of Health said there are 37 confirmed cases throughout the state. 361 people are currently under investigation.