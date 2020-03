Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A second Avon Lake police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Mayor Greg Zilka.

The officer works as a patrol officer and was tested for symptoms.

He is currently at home and in quarantine.

The Mayor says the officer is not an Avon Lake resident. Due to this, the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Avon Lake remains at 7. The officer will be counted in the municipality in which he resides.