School says rabbi who visited Fuchs Mizrachi in Beachwood tested positive for coronavirus

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) -- A letter sent to the Fuchs Mizrachi Community on Wednesday said a rabbi who visited the school a week and a half ago has tested positive for coronavirus.

The rabbi was identified in the letter as Rav Dov Singer. The school said he is "feeling well, and we wish him continued good health."

The rabbi participated in the community's Mizrachi Family Shabbaton.

"The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has not mandated the school to close. However, as an extra precaution due to the nature of the interactions many in our community had with Rav Dov, we will be closing the school today by 12:00 PM through the end of the week, and plan to re-open on Monday. We will be doing a deep cleaning of the school in the coming days.

Those who were in close proximity to Rav Dov (some of our high school students, teachers, and Fuchs Mizrachi community members who were on the shabbaton) should be in touch with their health care provider to determine if they need to quarantine the 14 day period from the last point of contact (which would be through March 14th). The CCBOH has shared that the further we are from the date of contact, the likelihood of being symptomatic with COVID-19 decreases considerably. Individuals who should seek medical advice are those who came in direct contact with Rav Dov, and does not further extend to family or friends who they were then in further contact with (i.e. exposure to exposure is not exposure). "

The school said it's necessary to take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, which includes the following symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Coughing

Respiratory difficulties

For assistance or questions, the Ohio Department of Health has established a call center, which can be reached via 1-833-4ASKODH.