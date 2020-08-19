School officials relieved to have option to delay fall sports to spring

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision on fall contact sports is a relief for school districts whose players are eager to take the field.

Local educators said being able to delay the season also gives them more options in case the coronavirus pandemic creates obstacles.

“They were very receptive and we saw a very clear statement from them this afternoon,” said Charles Smialek, superintendent of the Parma City School District.

Allowing Ohio schools to play fall sports in the spring is something Parma’s superintendent has been pushing for on behalf of more than a dozen Northeast Ohio districts.

“We want options, even if right now we haven’t determined a specific formal plan. We know that we need one soon,” he said.

Parma’s football team is currently participating only in conditioning and skill training following recommendations from the board of health to limit players to groups of 10.

Even though DeWine announced Tuesday that he will allow schools to play competitive contact sports this fall, the season for Parma remains uncertain.

The superintendent is relieved a spring football season is now an option.

“This is sort of a funnel, and the last funnel seems to be local school boards and superintendents. And we’re trying to make the best decision possible for our kids and for our community,” Smialek said.

“We believe that most of our fall sports will be able to compete in more of a traditional schedule, but when you get to contact sports is where you may have to get creative in your scheduling,” said Dr. Scott Goggin, superintendent of the Westlake City School District.

Goggin said teams are preparing for a fall season as scheduled for now.

“We have a plan to move forward with it, but to have this flexibility in case something comes up or we have to adjust something, is something that could be a benefit,” he said.

“If they’re not playing sports in this structured environment and we do a good job, what would they be doing and how safe would that be… It’s tough to measure, but it’s a reality,” said Beau Rugg, football administrator for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Rugg admits a task force would be needed to figure out how to play fall sports this spring. But he said he believes players and coaches are prepared to follow the rules to play now safely.

“This is your chance, if you make the most of it, you have a chance,” he said.

According to the OHSAA, the season for soccer and field hockey begins this Friday. The season for volleyball, cross country and football begins on Monday.

