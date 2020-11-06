School, health officials ask parents to be vigilant as COVID-19 creeps into Tallmadge schools

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW)– The surge of COVID-19 across Ohio that left many of its counties designated in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System has made its way into the Tallmadge City School District.

“We made it through the whole first quarter of the school year, the first nine weeks, without a single case which was great,” said Tallmage schools chief operations officer Steve Wood.

“Last week, I guess it was last Wednesday was the end of our first quarter and almost right away, consistent with the surge that we are seeing throughout the state of Ohio, and I know that Gov. (Mike) DeWine has been raising the alarm about it, we have started to see cases here in Tallmadge. And it is having an impact a significant impact on our operations already,” he said.

“So far in Tallmadge, we have had two cases, two staff cases and two student cases, and as a result of those cases, again just over the last week, we have close to 90 kids in quarantine right now,” Wood said.

“In addition to that, we had to quarantine six of our bus drivers. Now we have less than 30 bus drivers. So when you lose 20 percent of your drivers that impacts your operation right away so already our families, unfortunately, are feeling the effects of that with some late arrivals as we scramble to get our kids to school,” he said.

Tallmadge sits on the border of Summit and Portage counties, which are both designated red, meaning very high coronavirus exposure and spread.

The cases of COVID-19 that are impacting the community and the school district are not believed to have come from the school, but from social and family activities away from the school.

“You start to let your guard down and from what we are seeing, some of these spikes have been from, not necessarily the school learning environment, but rather what’s associated with schools,” said Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “Everything that goes with it, the extracurricular activities, the social activities, people bringing individuals into their homes, having large group get togethers.”

Skoda, who is very complimentary of the way schools have planned to counter the pandemic, said she believes it is outside of those classrooms and school buildings where things are breaking down.

“It is the very thing that threatens us to having to go to more restrictive shutdowns, which I don’t know if that is 100 percent a good idea. We have to learn how to live with COVID-19. Even when a vaccine becomes available, it is not going to be a cure all for everyone and for a while we are going to just have to get used to not having those extracurricular activities that we have had in the past,” said Skoda, who believes children are better off in the classroom than at home.

Both Skoda and Wood are appealing to parents not to let their guard down.

“The number one thing they can do is prevent it, you know, take the measures that they can as a family to stay socially distant to follow the recommendations that are out there to keep from catching the virus in the first place,” Wood said.

“We need families’ help to continue so we can keep our schools open and keep your kids coming to spend time with us each day.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: