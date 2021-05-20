School bus driver charged after allegedly hitting child during mask debate

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (WJW) — A Colorado school bus driver was fired after allegedly hitting a child who questioned the requirement to wear a mask.

According to FOX News, the Fremont County bus driver was reportedly charged with harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse.

Surveillance footage of the incident, which happened last month, shared on Twitter, shows a man asking the child to wear a mask. The student responds “why?” and more crosstalk is heard.

The video then shows the man striking the child across her face.

After asking questions for almost a month the bus driver was charged this weekend with harassment, assault, and child abuse causing injury.

In a statement to the school district the driver wrote “out of reaction, I slapped her once,” according to KKTV.

The district told FOX News they are currently investigating the situation and looking to find strategies to “support a safe ride to and from school.”