Santa visits 82-year-old Garfield Heights woman for her birthday

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— In honor of one local woman’s birthday, Santa made a surprise appearance in May.

Marylyn Palko — resident at Marymount Place assisted living home, which has been closed to visitors during the coronavirus pandemic — wasn’t able to celebrate her 82nd year on this earth with a party. So her family invited Santa out to lift her spirits.

Today, a man dressed as Santa stood outside Palko’s window with her family members, talking on the phone with her and waving. He also helped deliver heart bracelets to staff and residents, along with cake and balloons for Palko.

This isn’t the first time the man in red has visited Palko. At Christmas, the same person brought her two lumps of coal, which she took in good humor.

Palko has survived cancer and a severe car accident and is loved by many at Marymount Place, where she used to work as a secretary, daughter Debbie Makowski said.