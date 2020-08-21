Santa safety guard: COVID-19 won’t stop Old Saint Nick from visiting this Christmas

The Santa Safety Guard is making it possible, despite the pandemic

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Grinch won’t be stealing Christmas this year and neither will COVID-19. Santa Claus is still coming to the Eastwood Mall in Trumbull County.

The Santa Safety Guard is making it possible, despite the pandemic.

It’s an acrylic device that lets kids be close enough to Santa to share their wishes, while protecting both of them from airborne particles.

The new set-up was on display at the mall Thursday to show everyone how it works.

