Santa safety guard: COVID-19 won’t stop Old Saint Nick from visiting this Christmas

Coronavirus

The Santa Safety Guard is making it possible, despite the pandemic

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Grinch won’t be stealing Christmas this year and neither will COVID-19. Santa Claus is still coming to the Eastwood Mall in Trumbull County.

The Santa Safety Guard is making it possible, despite the pandemic.

It’s an acrylic device that lets kids be close enough to Santa to share their wishes, while protecting both of them from airborne particles.

The new set-up was on display at the mall Thursday to show everyone how it works.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News