Sandusky police surprise 90-year-old retired officer at nursing home

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — One retired Sandusky sergeant got a big surprise last week, when a bunch of policemen took to his nursing home’s front lawn.

Robert Grathwol’s daughter recently reached out to Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech, telling him that her father was experiencing health problems and that a visit from some local officers would brighten his spirits during the coronavirus shutdown.

Orzech then reached out to his team, and officers showed up outside Grathwol’s window, flashing their car lights and then getting out and saluting him.

“I’m home now and am so grateful my dad has all of you still in his life,” the man’s daughter reportedly told Orzech. “He will never forget this, that I can tell you, and neither will we.”