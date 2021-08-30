Sandusky Middle and High School move to virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images, Royalty-free premium access download

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The Sandusky City School District announced Sunday that both Sandusky Middle School and Sandusky High School would transition to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“This transition is an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19 cases within the high school and middle school buildings,” the District wrote in a press release.

The virtual learning period is scheduled from Tuesday, August 31 through Friday, September 3.

The schools will be open Monday so students can pick up any materials they need.

The Erie County Health Department will also be on hand to provide rapid coronavirus tests.

Students are scheduled to return on Tuesday, September 7, but that will be updated by Labor Day, school leaders say.

The District says the decision to send students home was made in collaboration with the Erie County Health Department.

They plan on updating parents weekly on new COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral