Sandusky City Schools requiring masks for staff only

by: Talia Naquin

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Students at Sandusky Middle and High School will return to class Tuesday, following a week of virtual learning due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Sandusky City Schools will welcome students back with a new mandate in place – masks for staff.

Students are encouraged to wear masks, but it’s not mandatory.

Many districts have moved to mask mandates for everyone in school buildings.

The District says the goal is to keep students at school for in-person learning 5 days a week.

The superintendent says they’ll continue to evaluate as they move forward.

