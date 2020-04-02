Samuel Adams issuing $1K grants to Ohio service workers impacted by coronavirus shutdowns

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: View of the Samuel Adams station at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring KitchenAid® culinary demonstrations presented by MasterCard during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Pier 94 on October 19, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Samuel Adams, in partnership with the Greg Hill Foundation, is giving grants to Ohio service industry workers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Restaurant Strong fund was created last month to give workers a one-time grant of $1,000 to assist them during the bar and restaurant shutdown.

The program was initially for Massachusetts residents only and has now been extended to include Ohio and 18 other states.

Workers can apply for the grant beginning Friday, April 3. To receive the funds, workers must do the following:

Complete the application form

Be a full-time employee (Minimum of 30 hours total per week, can be multiple restaurants)

Be employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Have worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub located in; (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont)

Submit the last two full-time (30 hour) pay stubs

Click here for more on information and to submit an application.