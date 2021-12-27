Sam’s Club in Cleveland temporarily closed for cleaning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sam’s Club in Cleveland is closing temporarily starting Monday at 2 p.m. and will remain closed through Tuesday.

The doors at the location at 10250 Brookpark Road are closed to the public as a third-party cleaning crew will come in to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Store associates will also need time to restock shelves and prepare to reopen on Dec. 29.

The company said in a statement:

“As an essential business and a member of the Cleveland community, we understand the role we play in providing our members with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time. Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of members we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Omicron variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to members and non-members through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates. Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home club pharmacy, on or off the clock. They’ll receive two hours of paid leave to receive their vaccination and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction.”

Click here for more information about how Sam’s Club is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.