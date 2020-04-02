1  of  2
RTA to begin using technology featured by I-Team to clean buses, trains and stations

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced Thursday the additional measures it's taking to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

RTA will be adding ultraviolet technology (UV-C) to its arsenal of disinfectant procedures; it's the same technology the FOX 8 I-Team just recently featured.

RTA said, beginning next week, it will use the Moonbeam3 from Daylight Medical of Middleburg Heights.

It will be used to clean high-traffic areas, K-9 vehicles and rooms with highly sensitive electronic equipment. It will also be used in response to an incident that requires a bus or train to be removed from service and cleaned right away.

RTA said cleaning crews will also be able to use it at bus districts, rail stations and in office spaces.

