RTA says four employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19; train station temporarily closed for cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***See our previous report on RTA's new protocols in the video above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced on Sunday that four of its employees now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

RTA reported its first case on April 3. Since then, three more employees have been diagnosed. They include a married couple who are now in self-quarantine and a transit police dispatcher.

"Upon notification, The Authority’s Integrated Communication Center was closed and was staff relocated to an alternate site to allow for the disinfecting of the center," said RTA.

The West 65th Red Line Station was also temporarily closed on Sunday after officers encountered a man who was sleeping. While checking on him, they noticed he had difficulty breathing, flu like symptoms, and a possible fever. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

"A review of surveillance video from the station confirmed the individual did not access the station via the rail but rather entered from the Street. The station was immediately closed and disinfected by RTA staff. The station has since reopened," RTA said.











