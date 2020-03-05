RTA rolls out new measures to protect riders as coronavirus fears grow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority or RTA rolled out new measures Thursday to protect riders from the COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

Although there are no known cases of the virus in Ohio an RTA spokesperson said the steps are in response to growing concerns over the virus and in an effort to keep both staff members and customers safe.

“We want our riders to know that we will clean every bus, every day and that it’s safe to ride RTA,” said Linda Krecic, RTA Spokesperson

Both busses and rail transportation vehicles are already regularly cleaned, but will now be sanitized every 24-hours using a special product recommended by the CDC.

Additionally, all touchable surfaces including the ticket machines and handrails will be sanitized and drivers have disinfectant wipes as well as other employees.

The janitorial staff will also be disinfecting all touchable surfaces Authority-wide.

“We don’t want people to panic, and there is no need for riders to be fearful, but we do want to be prepared,” said Krecic, “Our mission is to provide safe, reliable, clean and courteous public transportation.”

The RTA is also reminding all employees and riders to follow CDC guidelines, to wash their hands frequently, and cough or sneeze into the inside of the elbow.

And, if someone has a cold or the flu, they ask that they stay home to prevent spreading the sickness to others.

Krecic said, “Data shows incidents of cold and flu are reduced by 50% by simply washing your hands.”

The RTA will also continue to actively monitor the latest coronavirus developments and adjust plans as needed.

They say, RTA provides 30-million rides annually and will continue working hard to serve Greater Cleveland no matter what happens next, but right now people should feel confident and safe utilizing RTA public transportation.