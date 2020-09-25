RTA providing free wifi to Cuyahoga County students

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority is providing free wifi access to students to help with digital learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

These “Homework Hotspots” will be available at the following RTA locations: Louis Stokes-Windermere, Cedar-University, Southgate, Stephanie Tubbs Jones and Tower City. The service will be available at Broookpark, Puritas-West 150th Street and West 65th – Lorain Street stations soon.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed digital exclusion for many students of diverse backgrounds in Greater Cleveland,” said RTA CEO and General Manager India Birdsong, in a news release on Friday.

“The digital divide greatly impacts the quality of education students receive. We recognize that access equals freedom. RTA seeks to help close the gap in remote learning and provide real solutions for families without broadband services.”

Students will auto-connect to “RTA WiFi,” once they board an RTA vehicle or enter an accessible facility.

