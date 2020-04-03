1  of  2
RTA operator tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital for treatment

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced on Friday that one of its operators has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to RTA, that individual last worked on Thursday, March 19.

"The following day, the employee presented flu-like symptoms, followed protocol by calling off sick and began a period of self-quarantine.  After testing positive for the virus, the employee was admitted to the hospital for treatment," the spokesperson said.

All vehicles used by the operator were disinfected by staff before the next day's use under the new policies put in place by RTA on March 5.

