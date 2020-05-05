RTA installs vinyl barriers between drivers and riders on all buses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus drivers are getting an added layer of protection between them and passengers, transit leaders announced today.

Starting this week, clear, durable vinyl curtains are being installed in all RTA buses and paratransit vehicles to combat the spread of COVID-19. The ceiling-to-floor barriers wrap around the operator chair and go all the way to the windshield. The high-quality material is similar to vinyl used in Jeeps and boats.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

“This barrier will serve to protect both operators and customers from any transfer of droplets and offers an added layer of protection for everyone while on board,” RTA Chief Operating Officer Floun’say Caver said in a statement.

Eight RTA employees have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

RTA officials caution riders to only use its services for essential trips, and to follow Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for staying safe in Ohio (as seen in the video above). Face masks are highly recommended for passengers and all drivers are required to wear them.

All RTA vehicles continue to be deep cleaned every 24 hours.