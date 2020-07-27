RTA employee tests positive for coronavirus, marking 28 cases among staff members

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a crash involving an RTA vehicle.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) reports one employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the 28th employee to test positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.

According to a press release, RTA says the employee works in the Revenue Department.

The employee first reported symptoms July 22, which is also the person’s last day of work.

The employee received positive test results later that day, according to a press release.

RTA says 21 of its employees who have tested positive have recovered and returned to work.

RTA reports staff members who were in contact with the employee were notified.

