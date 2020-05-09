Roy Horn of ‘Seigfried and Roy’ dies at 75 after complications from COVID-19, reports say

Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, Thursday, July 17, 2014, in Las Vegas. The three white lion cubs, born in South Africa, are scheduled to be available for public viewing Friday. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJW) — Roy Horn of the famous “Seigfried and Roy” magic show has passed away after complications from COVID-19, TMZ reports.

The news outlet says the 75-year-old died more than a week after testing positive.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried,” Siegfried Fischbacher said in a statement provided to TMZ.

He went on to say that Roy was a fighter his whole life, including in his final days. He also wanted to thank the medical staff “who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Siegfried and Roy were well-known for their exciting performances which featured tigers and big cats. Roy was mauled by a white tiger back in 2003, which left him partially paralyzed.