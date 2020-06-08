Rocky River’s municipal pool opens for first time during coronavirus pandemic

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– A day at the pool looks a bit different amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of what FOX 8 meteorologists predict will likely be a record 90 degree day, the Rocky River WaterZone reopened with new health and safety changes.

“We want to make sure that we follow guidelines and do things safe, so right now none of our slides or water features or spray ground is open,” said aquatics manager Michelle Eibel.

Eibel said the outdoor pool will operate on a three hours on, one hour off schedule. During the daily closed hours, residents will need to leave to allow for focused cleaning of surfaces. Pool visitors are encouraged to make a reservation to help maintain a maximum capacity of 220 people.

Eibel said wearing a mask is recommended on the pool deck and pool guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs since communal seating will not be offered.

“The last two weeks have been a little crazy just trying to get everything cleaned, all the staff properly trained to make sure that everything opens safely,” she said.

The city recreation department canceled summer day camp as well as youth sports programming because of safety risks.

“Many things have been closed down for the summer, including our summer rec program that serves as childcare for many of us,” said Kelly Burd, sitting near the pool. “We felt like with a lot of disappointments and closures with summer programs that this would be a nice day to start the week and feel a little more like am ordinary summer.”

In neighboring Westlake, the aquatic center is expected to reopen this weekend with enhanced cleaning. Reservations are also encouraged.

