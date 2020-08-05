Rocky River students and parents speak out against remote learning, postponement of fall sports

*Watch our report above on some districts continuing with in-person classes.*

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of high school students and parents in Rocky River took part in a rally on Wednesday to show support for in-person classes.

They would also like to see the return of fall sports, which at the moment, have been postponed following recommendations made by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health (CCBH).

Superintendent Dr. Michael G. Shoaf shared the news in a letter issued on July 31. He said area schools are encouraged to do remote online learning for the start of the school year “due to an elevated risk for students, staff and family members.”

“In addition, the CCBH recommended that area schools “discontinue extracurriculars such as sports, band, theater, choir and other activities during the remote learning period.” As a result of the CCBH recommendation, effective August 1, all school events, activities and athletics are postponed until further guidance is received from the CCBH, he added.

After the rally was over, the group planned to attend the special Board of Education meeting being held to further discuss the issue.

It’s unclear whether school leaders will make any additional changes.

