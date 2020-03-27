Rocky river muni judge in self-quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned that a Rocky River Municipal Court judge is in self-quarantine.
After we made an inquiry at the court, we received a message from Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
“I have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and despite having no symptoms, I am in self quarantine due to my exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I am working from home,” said Judge Fitzsimmons.
The Rocky River court is still open, although it has been operating with reduced hours because of the national health emergency.
Recently, Summit County Judge Alison McCarty also went into self-quarantine after a trip to Italy, yet she too, did not have any symptoms of the coronavirus.