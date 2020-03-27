Rocky river muni judge in self-quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Local hospitals are restricting visitors and conducting screenings at entrances to help protect staff and patients from coronavirus.

Everyone entering University Hospitals, Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth hospitals is being screened for coronavirus symptoms and questioned about travel history. Temperatures are also being taken.

The hospitals are also restricting visitors and banning them in many cases to protect staff and patients from the spread of the virus.

“We think reducing the number of people here is very important to reducing infection within the hospital,” said University Hospitals Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer Dr. Daniel Simon.

“Physical distancing and social distancing is really critical right now in stemming the surge of cases across Ohio. The visitor policy is fundamental to that.”

Individual hospital policies vary, but the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals and MetroHealth are each allowing limited visitors for birth, pediatric and end-of-life patients.

Cleveland Clinic Chief Clinical Transformation Officer Dr. James Merlino said the changes have been well received.

“Patients and visitors understand and for the most part, there have been a lot of people who have chosen not to visit or to reduce the number of visitors on their own,” Merlino said.

Here are the policies for each health system: Cleveland Clinic All visitors restricted with exceptions made for: -Pediatric patients (1 visitor) -Labor & Delivery patients (1 visitor) -End of life circumstances (patient’s care team will discuss with their family)

University Hospitals -Inpatients with confirmed COVID-19: No visitors will be allowed, no exceptions -General medical floors: No visitors will be allowed in the hospital -UH Seidman cancer patients: No visitors will be allowed in the hospital -Rainbow and Maternity inpatients: limited to the same two adult visitors for the duration of their hospital stay. Only one visitor will be allowed to spend the night with the patient -Surgical patients: one visitor will be allowed on the day of surgery only and screened. Surgical patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive. -Ambulatory Health Centers, Physician Offices and Urgent Care: only one visitor will be allowed for the appointment and screened. Patient visitors will not be allowed to enter the facility if screen positive.

Exceptions made on a case-by-case basis for birth, pediatric and end of life care only. MetroHealth Visitors are suspended for adult hospital patients. Exceptions: -Obstetric patients may have one partner and one birth support person accompany them. -Patients who are under the age of 18 may be visited or accompanies by up to two parents or guardians. -For the Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, birth parent plus one significant other. -Patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors. -Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays, or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor. -Patients who require a home caregiver to be trained. -Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor, who must leave as soon as possible after the procedure. -Patients who have an appointment at a MetroHealth clinic, laboratory, radiology or are visiting the Emergency Department may have one person with them. -No visitors will be allowed in rooms of persons under investigation or who have tested positive for COVID-19 unless at the end of life.