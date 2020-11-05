Rocky River City Schools faces growing concern from parents over hybrid learning model

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW)– Dozens of parents packed a special Rocky River City School District board meeting Wednesday night to voice their concerns over the district’s hybrid learning model.

Parents are upset over what they said is a lack of instructional time in the current model and the fact that other districts are fully open.

“My high schooler attends class 40 minutes every other day. In regular time, she would have had 110 minutes in that same period,” one parent said.

“How are districts all around us, including the private school just 500 yards away, managing COVID and we haven’t even given it a fair shot?” another said.

Rocky River started virtual and went to the hybrid model, which will stay as long as Cuyahoga County remains in the red level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. It’s the state’s color-coded map that determines coronavirus risk and exposure.

“The reaction was welcomed. We want to hear a large input from parents and input from the community because we want to do what is best for the kids,” said superintendent Michael Shoaf.

Shoaf said based on parent input, decisions are being made.

“We are planning that even if the county moves into a purple risk level, we will continue in our hybrid model,” said Shoaf.

But some parents said it is not enough. They are worried that their children are getting left behind.

“While her grades are stellar in Rocky River this year, how will she do when she has one quarter of the education that her peers in other districts have?” one parent said.

There is another school board meeting scheduled for next Wednesday.

