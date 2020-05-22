1  of  4
Rocky River cancels all Memorial Day events

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — Going into Memorial Day Weekend, the city of Rocky River has announced that all of its traditional holiday observances are canceled.

That includes events like the lunch at the American Legion and the Memorial Day parade and ceremony.

City officials made the decision, along with the Joint Veterans Council of Lakewood, to cancel all events due to health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, joining many other Northeast Ohio cities (as seen in the video above).

In a message to all citizens, a city spokesperson wrote that “Even though we will not be gathering to enjoy patriotic music performed by the Rocky River High School Marching Band, listen to speeches or watch our military representatives commemorate their beautiful traditions of remembrance, we can each take pause, with great respect, to reflect and remember.”

