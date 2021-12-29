Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse requiring all guests to wear masks at events

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is requiring all guests, ages 2 and up, to wear a mask while attending events starting Dec. 31.

This includes Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters games at the venue.

The mandate comes as Cuyahoga County sees a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Everyone must have a mask that covers both their nose and mouth while at the venue and in their seats unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with valves or vents aren’t permitted. If a guest doesn’t have an approved mask when they enter Rocket Mortgage, a mask will be provided for free.

The mask requirement is in place until at least Jan. 31.

Learn more about Rocket Mortgage’s COVID protocols here.