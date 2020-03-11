Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse keeping Monsters game open to fans despite governor’s recommendation

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cleveland Cavaliers released a statement on Tuesday amid growing coronavirus concerns.

There are three confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio. All are Cuyahoga County residents, the Ohio Department of Health said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine advised that indoor sporting events go on without spectators because of the virus.

“We are aware of Ohio Governor DeWine’s recommendation and we appreciate and respect the discussion and perspective provided. We have also maintained very close and on-going consultation with the NBA, the Cleveland Clinic, City and County authorities, and additional infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the venue said.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse said the Cleveland Monsters game on Sunday will be played with regular fan access.

The Mid-American Conference said its men’s and women’s basketball tournament this week will be closed to the general public. At all OHSAA state and regional tournaments this week and next week, all events surrounding the games are cancelled, including special presentations, halftime entertainment, various meetings, merchandise sales and other display booths.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse said it’s taken extensive measures to protect fans and staff. It also said it has a large, state-of-the-art air handling and cleaning system, which exceeds what many colleges and high schools possess.

“Our organization will continue to monitor this unique situation in real time. We will also continue working closely with MAC tournament and conference officials, as well as NCAA tournament and association officials, the NBA and the AHL in relation to this evolving landscape,” Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Cleveland Cavaliers said.