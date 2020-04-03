Rock & Roll Hall of Fame furloughing 100 employees due to coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is furloughing 100 employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we’ve maintained our entire staff since closing, we are now making the changes needed to thrive when we reopen to the public,” said a spokesperson for the museum.

The Rock Hall was among many attractions around the state who were ordered to close by Governor DeWine to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The furloughs go into effect on April 12. Employees will still continue to receive health insurance coverage and will also receive assistance in applying for unemployment.

“This was very hard decision; but, like museums and cultural attractions around the world, we are doing our part to help contain this virus and look forward to the day when we can open our doors again to the public,” said Greg Harris, President & CEO. “When we do, we look forward to welcoming our staff members back. These individuals are the backbone of our museum and they positively impact each and every visitor.”