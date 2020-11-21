Rock Hall to shut down temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

**The video above shows the Rock Hall reopening back in June after previously closing its doors during the pandemic shutdown**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland is soon shutting its doors temporarily once again.

Citing COVID-19 health concerns, the museum will not be open to the public starting Monday, Nov. 23.

“We remain confident in our effective health and safety protocols that have provided a clean and safe environment for our visitors and staff since we reopened in June, however, at this time we believe it is appropriate to take this step and encourage people to stay home,” the Rock Hall said in a statement. “While our building is closed, we will continue to fulfill our mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll and will do so digitally, bringing engaging content and experiences to our fans in their homes.”

A reopening date was not announced.

Find out more about the decision at Rockhall.com.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: