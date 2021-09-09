Rock Hall requiring COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for induction ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will require all fans attending the induction ceremony to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test within 48 hours.

The 2021 induction is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland with inductees including Tina Turner, Jay-Z and the Foo Fighters.

Fans must provide proof of vaccine or negative test, along with an ID, the Rock Hall said in a news release on Thursday. Those with tickets will get an email with more details.

