Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Rock Hall announces new date for Induction Ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced it has rescheduled the 2020 Induction Ceremony for Saturday, November 7 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

HBO will broadcast the show LIVE beginning at 8 p.m. EST. Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award recipients Irving Azoff and Jon Landau will be honored.

The original date of the Induction Ceremony was May 2, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the original date will be honored. Those who can't attend the new date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account, the Rock Hall said.

The Rock Hall remains temporarily closed, but is providing FREE online materials about rock & roll that can be used in virtual classrooms.

The resources can be reached at https://www.rockhall.com/education.

