Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to reopen this weekend

(WJW) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reopening after being closed due to coronavirus concerns since the end of November.

The Rock Hall will reopen its doors to the public Sunday, January 17. with the proper health and safety precautions in place to protect staff and guests.

According to their release, the Rock Hall will be offering free admission to healthcare workers and their families on Sunday, January 17, as a special thanks for their time, energy, and compassion during the ongoing pandemic,

Additionally, the Rock Hall is once again offering free admission to the community in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 18. For those unable to make it out to the Rock Hall in person, they will be offering brand new programming on the Rock Hall’s YouTube channel at 12 p.m. that will be available for viewing all day. The virtual programming is themed around the Rock Hall’s exhibit, “It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment.”

Fans visiting the museum can enjoy new exhibits, including the Iconic: Baron Wolman Images of an Era” exhibit and new artifacts such as the Cavaliers rock-themed City Edition uniform, outfits worn by Harry Styles, Laura Jane Grace, and Jidenna, Maline Moye’s guitar, Bruce Springsteen’s surfboard, and more.

The museum will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will need to purchase tickets in advance on their website to ensure a timed entry and limit capacity for the safety of visitors and staff.

