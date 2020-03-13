Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to close for two weeks

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday announced it will be closed for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rock Hall will close beginning Saturday, March 14 through Friday, March 27.

They will monitor the situation with health officials week to week.

“The health and safety of our community is critically important to us. As part of an international effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), this week we made the decision to postpone the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Induction Week festivities until later this year. Today we are announcing the temporary closing of our Museum to the public,” the Rock Hall said in a release.

Due to the temporary closure, the following events have been postponed:

· Wednesday, March 18 – Spotlight: Janis Joplin

· Wednesday, March 25 – Film Series: Linda Ronstadt

If you purchased a ticket for a postponed event, you’ll get a full refund and alert sent to you via email of the opportunity to purchase when the event is rescheduled.

If you have purchased a ticket for general admission, it will be honored at the Rock Hall’s Box Office upon your future visit or refunded.