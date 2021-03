CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is the speaker Friday at the City Club of Cleveland’s Virtual Forum.

You can watch it live on FOX8.com at 12:30 p.m.

He’s going to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlight what’s next in Ohio’s road to recovery.

He’ll likely share some similar messages, like continuing to wear masks and social distance, and urging people to get vaccinated.