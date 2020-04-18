Rite Aid opening coronavirus self-swab testing sites in Cleveland, Toledo

A weeks-long testing delay that effectively blinded public health officials to the spread of the coronavirus in the US might have been avoided had federal agencies fully enacted their own plan to ramp up testing during a national health crisi

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Rite Aid will be opening seven new COVID-19 self-swab testing sites, two of which are in Northern Ohio.

Rite Aid’s Ohio self-testing sites will open in the Cleveland and Toledo areas on Monday.

The Cleveland store is located at 5795 State Road in Parma, while the store in Toledo is at 7225 Airport Highway in Holland.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Eligible pateints must pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website before a test can be administered.

Rite Aid also opened testing sites in Michigan, New Jersey and New York. The company expects to further expand COVID-19 testing locations in the coming weeks to include stores in Delaware, Idaho, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.