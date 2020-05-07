Rite Aid announces expansion of self-swab COVID-19 tests, including in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — Rite Aid announced plans today to drastically expand its ability to test people for COVID-19, regardless of if they’re showing symptoms or not.

Beginning now, any 18-and-over adult can sign up for a free self-swab test at all current testing sites. The pharmacy chain also plans to open 46 new testing sites around the country by May 11. At that time, Rite Aid will be able to complete 10,000 tests a day.

Northeast Ohio currently has two Rite Aid testing sites, one in Akron and the other in Parma. People can sign up for tests on Rite Aid’s website.

You can watch a demo of how to take a self-swab COVID-19 test in the video above, starting at about a minute in.